Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca, & Gaia Wise Join Emma Thompson-Led THE FISHERWOMAN

Production starts on February 26th in Koli, Finland, and North-Rhine Westfalia Germany.

Feb. 08, 2024

Judy Greer (White House Plumbers, The First Lady), Marc Menchaca (The Creator, Ozark), and Gaia Wise will join previously announced Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Sense and Sensibility) in action-thriller The Fisherwoman.

Brian Kirk (21 Bridges, JACKAL) is directing from a screenplay by writing duo Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb. Production starts on February 26th in Koli, Finland, and North-Rhine Westfalia Germany.

A widowed fisherwoman (Thompson) who, while trapped in a Minnesotan blizzard interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager, orchestrated by a waif (Greer) and her congenial husband (Menchaca), and soon realizes that she is the young victim's only hope.

Stampede Ventures and augenschein Filmproduktion are financing the film with the support of Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the DFFF, and German broadcaster ZDF. north.five.six. (formerly Mossbank) and augenschein Sales are handling international sales, with CAA Media Finance representing domestic rights. Leonine will be co-producing and distributing for German-speaking Europe.

Actress Judy Greer’s prolific list of credits includes 13 Going on 30, Jurassic World, Ant-Man, and Halloween Kills. Her upcoming projects include Dead Guy co-starring Michael Shannon, Luis Guzmán, and Eva Longoria, Eric Larue starring opposite Alexander Skarsgård in Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever co-starring Pete Holmes. Greer is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

Actor Marc Menchaca is best known for Ozark, Homeland, and Beacon 23. His upcoming projects include The Big Cigar starring Alessandro Nivola, Companion starring Jack Quaid and Lukas Gage, and Barron’s Cave starring Brittany Snow. Menchaca is repped by Independent Artist Group and TMT Entertainment Group.

Actress Gaia Wise is best known for A Walk in the Woods, The Chelsea Detective and Silent Witness. Her upcoming projects include The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim starring Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, and Shaun Dooley. Wise is repped by Hamilton Hodell.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg are producing the film on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede Ventures’ Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco serving as Executive Producers. Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo will produce for augenschein, with Jonathan Saubach serving as Executive Producer. Emma Thompson is also an Executive Producer alongside north.five.six.’s Michael Rothstein and Samuel Hall.

Stampede Ventures’ President Chris Bosco along with Neil Sacker of Sacker Entertainment Law PC negotiated the deal on behalf of Greer, Menchaca, and Wise.

Stampede Ventures' recently released films include the young adult feature, Pink Skies Ahead, starring Mary J. Blige and Jessica Barden, acquired by MTV Studios and the Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg Netflix documentary The Saint of Second Chances. Their upcoming film releases include Lionsgate’s heartfelt Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson coming to theaters this February and female-driven Space Cadet starring Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, and Sebastian Yatra which will be released next year on Amazon Prime International. Film titles currently in production include Anderson .Paak’s directorial debut with the music-inclined K-POPS!. They have over 80 projects throughout various stages of development.

augenschein Filmproduktion has become one of Europe’s top producers by focusing on elevated, international English-language quality feature films - in the last year they have produced the Sci-Fi Thriller The Assessment, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Alicia Vikander, David Lowery’s Mother Mary, with Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel in the leading roles and Islands by Jan-Ole Gerster, starring Sam Riley, Stacy Martin and Jack Farthing. They are currently prepping Brian Kirk’s action thriller The Fisherwoman, starring Emma Thompson, as well as the SciFi drama Morning with Laura Dern and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



