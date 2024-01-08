Judith Light Wins Peacock Their First Primetime Emmy For POKER FACE

Following its successful season one premiere, POKER FACE was quickly renewed for a second season.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 1 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 2 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Judith Light Wins Peacock Their First Primetime Emmy For POKER FACE

Peacock won its first-ever Primetime Emmy Award tonight with Judith Light winning Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Irene Smothers in POKER FACE's “Time of the Monkey.” The award was presented at tonight's CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS ceremony, and this is Light's first-ever Primetime Emmy Award win.

Unscripted/nonfiction categories will be presented tomorrow at night two of the CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS where Peacock has nominations for THE TRAITORS, BAKING IT and WOULD IT KILL YOU TO LAUGH? STARRING KATE BERLANT & JOHN EARLY.

In July 2023, Peacock received a record 8 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its Original comedy, limited and reality series and variety special, with 4 for POKER FACE, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Natasha Lyonne, which will be presented at the televised Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday, January 15. Lyonne is also nominated for a Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for her role as Charlie Cale.

Following its successful season one premiere, POKER FACE was quickly renewed for a second season.

Peacock nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards include:

POKER FACE
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Natasha Lyonne
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Judith Light
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

MRS. DAVIS
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

THE TRAITORS
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

BAKING IT
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program - Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

WOULD IT KILL YOU TO LAUGH? STARRING KATE BERLANT & JOHN EARLY
Outstanding Writing For A Variety SpecialJudith Light Wins Peacock Their First Primetime Emmy For POKER FACE

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines Photo
Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

The stars came out in force with a twist of a corkscrew last night at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles with the 2024 edition of the HOLLYWOOD CREATIVE ALLIANCE ASTRA FILM AWARDS, sponsored by Sommsation Wines. Check out photos from the event here!

2
Broadways Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAY Photo
Broadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAY

Broadway's Laurissa Romain will star in the BET+ film, 'One Night Stay', alongside Stephen Bishop, LeToya Luckett, and more.

3
Dink Productions IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024 Photo
Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024

Dink Productions will present 'In a Pickle: A Comedy. With Balls,' the first feature film about the popular sport of pickleball. Coming summer 2024.

4
ACW-TVs JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season Photo
ACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season

ACW-TV’s JAY WATCH returns for a second season, celebrating the Golden Age of Television with classic episodes of iconic shows like The Lucy Show, Burns & Allen, and Dick Van Dyke.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation WinesPhotos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines
Broadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAYBroadway's Laurissa Romain Will Star In BET+ Film ONE NIGHT STAY
Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024
ACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second SeasonACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS