Judith Light Wins Peacock Their First Primetime Emmy For POKER FACE

Peacock won its first-ever Primetime Emmy Award tonight with Judith Light winning Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Irene Smothers in POKER FACE's “Time of the Monkey.” The award was presented at tonight's CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS ceremony, and this is Light's first-ever Primetime Emmy Award win.

Unscripted/nonfiction categories will be presented tomorrow at night two of the CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS where Peacock has nominations for THE TRAITORS, BAKING IT and WOULD IT KILL YOU TO LAUGH? STARRING KATE BERLANT & JOHN EARLY.

In July 2023, Peacock received a record 8 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its Original comedy, limited and reality series and variety special, with 4 for POKER FACE, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for Natasha Lyonne, which will be presented at the televised Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday, January 15. Lyonne is also nominated for a Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for her role as Charlie Cale.

Following its successful season one premiere, POKER FACE was quickly renewed for a second season.

Peacock nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards include:

POKER FACE

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Natasha Lyonne

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series - Judith Light

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

MRS. DAVIS

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

THE TRAITORS

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

BAKING IT

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program - Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

WOULD IT KILL YOU TO LAUGH? STARRING KATE BERLANT & JOHN EARLY

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special