Variety reports that Josh Brolin will star on "Outer Range," a new series at Amazon.

Brolin is best known for playing the ultimate villain, Thanos, in the "Avengers" films. He also starred in "No Country for Old Men."

"Outer Range" centers on a rancher fighting for his territory and family at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Brolin plays the rancher Royal Abbott, who must grapple with the unknown after discovering a mystery on his land.

Playwright Brian Watkins created the series. He is a resident playwright with New Dramatists and was a Juilliard Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights fellow.

