Josh Brolin Speaks Out About JOKER in Instagram Post

The new film Joker has caused a lot of differing opinions, from fans and actors alike. The most recent to speak out on his opinions is Josh Brolin.

Brolin took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film.

"To appreciate "Joker" I believe you have to have either gone through something traumatic in your lifetime (and I believe most of us have) or understand somewhere in your psyche what true compassion is (which usually comes from having gone through something traumatic, unfortunately)," he writes.

He goes on to say, "This film makes you hurt and only in pain do we ever want to change."

Director Todd Phillips' "Joker" centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night...but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a CHAIN REACTION of escalating events in this gritty character study.

The film stars Phoenix alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge and Josh Pais. Joker was released in theaters nationwide October 4, 2019.





