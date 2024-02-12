Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Following his 16-year tenure as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Jon Stewart's highly awaited homecoming as host begins tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Stewart's return to the iconic desk as host every Monday is a part of The Daily Show's 2024 Election Cycle coverage, with a rotating line-up of the show's News Team on tap for the rest of the week.

Editor-in-Chief of The Economist Zanny Minton Beddoes will join Stewart as his first guest. The debut episode will also be simulcasted across CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land.

