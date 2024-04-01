Join the Original Cast of DARK SHADOWS at the Remembrance Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plans are now complete for a very special Dark Shadows Remembrance Weekend to celebrate the life of Lara Parker, who played Angelique, and pay tribute to the 100th birthday of Jonathan Frid, who played Barnabas Collins. This rare and very special occasion reunites original Dark Shadows cast members to celebrate the lives of beloved colleagues Lara Parker and Jonathan Frid and meet devoted fans of the 1960s Gothic TV series that "kids ran home from school to watch!"

To be held at the Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel, July 5th, Dark Shadows cast members, including David Selby, Kathryn Leigh Scott, Nancy Barrett, Jerry Lacy, Roger Davis, James Storm and Lisa Richards, will be celebrating Lara Parker, who passed away last October at age 84.

July 6th, Dark Shadows cast members will celebrate Jonathan Frid's centenary with a lunch, entertainment, autographs and collector gift bags. Eventbrite tickets: $60, inclusive.

Hotel accommodations at special rates:

Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel

PH: (888) 236-2437

To receive special Dark Shadows discount Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel sleeping room rates, call the Marriott reservation line 1-800 or book via the following link before June 13 at https://bit.ly/3PZu92v. A complimentary hotel shuttle from the Hollywood Burbank Airport (aka the Bob Hope Airport) to the nearby Marriott Hotel is available. Dark Shadows attendees receive discounted parking at the hotel.

Dark Shadows was an American gothic soap opera that aired weekdays on the ABC television network, from June 27, 1966, to April 2, 1971. The show depicted the lives of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a series of supernatural occurrences take place.

Dark Shadows became popular when vampire Barnabas Collins played by actor Jonathan Frid was introduced ten months into its run. It would also feature ghosts, werewolves, zombies, man-made monsters, witches, warlocks, time travel, and a parallel universe. A small troupe of actors each played many roles; as actors came and went, some characters were played by more than one actor. The show was distinguished by its melodramatic performances, atmospheric set designs, unusual storylines, numerous plot twists, adventurous music score, broad range of characters, and heroic adventures. Dark Shadows developed a large teenage audience and a dedicated cult following. By 1969, it had become ABC's highest-rated daytime series with viewership in the millions!

The original network run of the show amassed 1,225 episodes. The success of the series spawned a media franchise that has included two feature films (House of Dark Shadows in 1970 and Night of Dark Shadows in 1971), a 1991 TV remake, a 2012 film reboot directed by Tim Burton, and numerous spin-off novels and comics. Kathryn Leigh Scott has narrated all 27 vintage Dark Shadows novels by Marilyn Ross for Oasis Audiobooks, available on Amazon.com.