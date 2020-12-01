Johnny Depp's New Animated Series PUFFINS Now on Apple TV and Amazon Prime

The new show from Iervolino Entertainment is now available on Apple TV in 109 countries including the US and on Amazon Prime in the US, UK, Italy, Germany and Japan.

"Puffins" follows the adventures of a group of cute little birds, who work for the wily walrus Otto. The main characters of the series are five Puffins: Johnny Depp as Johnny Puff, Tic and Tac, Didi, and Pie. They live with a tribe of puffins in the vast and technological realm of Tana.

The stories in the series will range from the bold missions of Otto, to multiple situations related to the small, fun problems of everyday life, addressing the issues of social impact in a childish way.

They will cover positives themes in the show such as gender and race equality and environmental protection are among the important and universal issues addressed in the puffin community throughout the series. Amidst the absurd situations and hilarious gags, kids will be entertainingly introduced to these important themes resonating in society today.

View More TV Stories Related Articles