John Turturro Joins THE BATMAN

Variety reports that actor John Turturro has joined the cast of "The Batman," directed by Matt Reeves.

Other stars of the film include Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Turtorro will play Carmine Falcone, the Gotham City gangster and adversary to the Caped Crusader.

The film will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

John Turturro has starred in "Barton Fink," "O Brother Where Art Thou," and "Quiz Show." He is also a Broadway regular.

Read the original story on Variety.





