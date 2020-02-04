John Travolta Joins DIE HART

Variety reports that John Travolta has joined the cast of "Die Hart" on Quibi. He will star opposite Kevin Hart.

In the short-form series, Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who is tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta).

Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Hart must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

In a career spanning four decades, Mr Travolta has been in many of Hollwood's biggest box office successes, from the global smash-hit musical Grease alongside Olivia Newton-John to the Look Who's Talking franchise. He has been honoured twice with Best Actor Oscar nominations, the latest for his riveting portrayal of a philosophical hit-man in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. He also received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for this highly acclaimed role and was named Best Actor by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, among other distinguished awards.



He earned his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his role as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever. His additional film credits include Brian DePalma thrillers Carrie and Blowout, as well as Nora Ephron's comic hit Michael. Travolta starred in Phenomenon and took an equally distinctive turn as an action star in John Woo's top-grossing Broken Arrow. He also starred in the classic Face/Off opposite Nicolas Cage. Travolta garnered further praise as a Mafioso-turned-movie producer in The Comedy sensation Get Shorty, wining the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. In 1998, Travolta was honoured by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts with the Britanna Award: and in that same year he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chicago Film Festival. In 2008, he received his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his role as Edna Turnblad in the big-screen, box-office hit Hairspray. As a result of this performance, the Chicago Film Critics and the Santa Barbara Film Festival decided to recognise Travolta with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his role.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories