John Stamos Closes Out WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE Season on Fallon

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John Stamos was back on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to mark the season finale of his vertical drama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, closing out a stretch of appearances built around the short-form project's episode-by-episode rollout.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Stamos has used his recent Tonight Show visits to walk host Jimmy Fallon and viewers through the details of the series, describing it as part of the growing trend of short-form, mobile-friendly streaming content. Those appearances have also included personal detours, including a story about accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL, tying his current project back to his television career.

The finale appearance follows a series of stops on the program tied to individual episodes, with Stamos previously discussing Episode 7 and Episode 8 installments of Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire during earlier visits. Each stop kept the conversation centered on the show's progress as new chapters became available.

The season-ending conversation gives Fallon's audience a wrap-up on the storyline Stamos has been detailing throughout the show's run. John Stamos Returns to Talk WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE in New Fallon Clip covers one of his prior stops discussing the series on the program.

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