John Krasinski Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on March 28

Article Pixel Mar. 8, 2020  

John Krasinski is set to host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, on March 28. He will be joined by musical guest Dua Lipa.

This marks the first time Krasinski hosts the sketch comedy show.

Krasinski wrote, directed, produced, and will star in the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II, following his success with the first film in 2018.

His other film credits include License to Wed (2007), Leatherheads (2008), Away We Go (2009), It's Complicated (2009), Something Borrowed (2011), Big Miracle (2012), Promised Land (2012), Aloha (2015), and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). Krasinski directed and starred in the drama Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009) and the comedy-drama film The Hollars (2016).



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!
  • A Classic Theatre Presents CROSS ROADS - Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings And Norton S. Baskin In Unguarded Moments
  • #HAM4HAM Lottery Announced for HAMILTON at the Times-Union Center
  • Girl Power Meets Greek Comedy In LYSISTRATA At The 5 & Dime