John Krasinski Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on March 28

John Krasinski is set to host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, on March 28. He will be joined by musical guest Dua Lipa.

This marks the first time Krasinski hosts the sketch comedy show.

Krasinski wrote, directed, produced, and will star in the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II, following his success with the first film in 2018.

His other film credits include License to Wed (2007), Leatherheads (2008), Away We Go (2009), It's Complicated (2009), Something Borrowed (2011), Big Miracle (2012), Promised Land (2012), Aloha (2015), and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). Krasinski directed and starred in the drama Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009) and the comedy-drama film The Hollars (2016).





