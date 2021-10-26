John Gallagher Jr, Michael Shannon & Emma Roberts Join ABANDONED

John Gallagher Jr., Michael Shannon, and Emma Roberts have been announced to star in Abandoned, a new psychological thriller by Spencer Squire.

Deadline reports that the film recently wrapped production. The plot follows a mother, father, and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, haunting history. As they begin to uncover their home's past, the mother's fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes their family's safety.

Also written by Jessica Scott and Erik Patterson, the film is financed through the partnership between Vertical Entertainment and Three Point Capitol.

