John Boyega and Payman Maadi Will Lead THE TEST

The film is an adaptation of the novel by Sylvain Neuvel.

Deadline reports that John Boyega and Payman Maadi have joined the cast of "The Test," an adaptation of the novel by Sylvain Neuvel.

The film centers a soft-spoken immigrant (Maadi) taking a citizen evaluation test, and a brilliant young behavioral psychologist (Boyega) supervising "the test" confront a terrorist group lead by a far-right fanatic.

Gavin Hood directs and penned the script. He describes the film as "a heart-pounding psychological thriller, set in an authoritarian near-future that grabbed me by the throat and left me reeling."

Boyega is best known for playing former storm trooper Finn in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy - he's also known from "Attack the Block," "Detroit," and "Pacific Rim: Uprising." Maadi starred in "A Separation," "About Elly," and "Last Knights."

Read the original story on Deadline.

View More TV Stories Related Articles