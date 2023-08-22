Joey Graziadei Named THE BACHELOR for Season 28

The new season will premiere next year on ABC.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 1 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 3 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 4 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date

Joey Graziadei Named THE BACHELOR for Season 28

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his PERFECT MATCH when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of “The Bachelor.”

The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Joey Graziadei “The Bachelor” Season 28

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of “The Bachelorette” with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the Bachelor, Graziadei is LOOKING FOR a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series Photo
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series

Netflix is gearing up for a new sports documentary series that tracks the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race this fall. Filming has begun as drivers fight to secure their spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, which begins Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

2
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season Photo
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

The six-part romantic comedy-drama returns with Josephine Park in the leading role as Nana, and is created by Amalie Næsby Fick together with Nikolaj Feifer. In the second season of Baby Fever, we meet Nana (Josephine Park), now mother to a two-month-old baby.

3
Bill Burrs OLD DADS to Premiere on Netflix in October Photo
Bill Burr's OLD DADS to Premiere on Netflix in October

Joining Burr in the cast is Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Miles Robbins, and Jackie Tohn. The film follows three best friends who become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

4
En Trance Films Unveils Official Poster and Premiere Details for THE COMPANY OF THIEVES Photo
En Trance Films Unveils Official Poster and Premiere Details for THE COMPANY OF THIEVES

Discover the official poster and premiere details for 'The Company of Thieves', a revisionist Western feature by filmmaker Viduran Roopan. Shot in beautiful cinematic locations, the film pushes the boundaries of visual storytelling. Premiere on the festival circuit in early 2024.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME