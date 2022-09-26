Joel Kim Booster, Monét X Change & More Join GLAMOROUS on Netflix

Netflix has announced that Damian Terriquez [he/they] (All Rise) and Kaleb Horn [he/him] (Hardy Boys, The Kid Detective) have been cast as recurring guest stars in the upcoming drama series Glamorous starring Miss Benny [they/them] (Fuller House, Love, Victor and American Horror Stories) and Kim Cattrall [she/her] (Queer as Folk, How I Met Your Father).

Terriquez will recur as "Dizmal," a Bushwick fixture and drag performer who welcomes Marco (Benny) to the world of Brooklyn nightlife; while Horn will recur as "Nowhere," Glamorous by Madolyn's (Cattrall) marketing assistant.

Glamorous Guest Stars

Matt Rogers [he/him] (I Love That For You, Fire Island), playing "Tony"

Joel Kim Booster [he/him] (Fire Island, Loot), playing "Cliff"

Aldrin Bundoc [he/him] (Schitt's Creek, The Boys), playing "Jeffrey"

Brock Ciarlelli [he/him] (Bros, The Middle), playing "Geoffrey"

Monét X Change [she/her] (Winner, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS 7, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS 4), playing themselves

Priyanka [she/her] (Winner, Canada's Drag Race), playing themselves

Charlene Incarnate [she/her] (Drag Performer, Featured in Wig), playing themselves

Serena Tea [she/her] (Drag Performer), playing themselves

Chiquitita [she/her] (Drag Performer), playing themselves

Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Previously announced cast include series regulars Miss Benny [they/them] (Marco Mejia), Kim Cattrall [she/her] (Madolyn Addison), Zane Phillips [he/him] (Chad), Jade Payton [she/her] (Venetia), Michael Hsu Rosen [he/him] (Ben), Ayesha Harris [she/her] (Britt), Graham Parkhurst [he/him] (Parker), with guest stars Diana Maria Riva [she/her] (Julia), Lisa Gilroy [she/her] (Alyssasays), Mark Deklin [he/him], (James), Nicole Power [she/her] (Mykynnleigh) and Ricardo Chavira [he/him] (Teddy).