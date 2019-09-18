Joe and Anthony Russo to Receive ICG Publicists Motion Picture Showman Award

Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios' critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, are set to receive the prestigious International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television. The 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®, will be held in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 7, 2020.



"Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films," said Lewis Rothenberg, National President of the ICG. "They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent."



Anthony and Joe Russo are the artists and innovators of some of the world's most successful and iconic blockbuster films and television shows. They are the only directors to direct four record-breaking and critically acclaimed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all-time, bringing in $2.79 billion, obliterating their own record set with Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame broke more than 100 box-office records, including best opening weekend of any movie in history.



The versatile filmmakers' unique visions place them among the top-grossing directors of all time with a total box-office revenue in excess of $6.8 billion. Their creative story telling talents have expanded into television with critically acclaimed shows including Arrested Development, for which they won an Emmy® Award, Community, HAPPY ENDINGS and Deadly Class, among others.



In 2018, Anthony and Joe Russo opened their new studio, AGBO, an artist-led collective focusing on creating global content for film, television and digital platforms. They are also co-founders of Bullitt, a creative studio centered on brand-integrated entertainment and advertising content. The Russo's recently premiered their film Mosul, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. They are set to direct Cherry this fall starring Tom Holland, and they have produced Dhaka starring Chris Hemsworth, scheduled to premiere first quarter of 2020 from Netflix.



Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair. The awards will be presented in the following categories: Motion Picture Showman of the Year, Television Showman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, The Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for Motion Picture Campaign, The Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for Television Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend the awards luncheon.





