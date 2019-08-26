Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, and Ken Marino to Star in THE SLEEPOVER on Netflix

Netflix has announced the cast of its upcoming film The Sleepover, directed by Trish Sie. The cast includes Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, and Ken Marino!

Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible), Maxwell Simkins (The Book of Henry, Bizaardvark), Marino (The Other Two, The Main Event), Cree Cicchino (Mr. Iglesias, Game Shakers), Lucas Jaye (Merry Happy Whatever, Driveways), Karla Souza (Jacob's Ladder, How to Get Away with Murder), Enuka Okuma (Impulse, Battle of the Sexes), Erik Griffin (Murder Mystery, I'm Dying Up Here) with Manganiello (True Blood, Rampage) and Akerman (Billions, Rampage)

When two siblings discover their seemingly normal mom is a former thief in witness protection who has been forced to pull one last job, they team up to rescue her over the course of an action-packed night.

The Sleepover joins Netflix's growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things), produced by Wonderland as well as 2020 films Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down (The Honor List) and starring Sofia Carson, The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point) and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; and A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, directed by Rachel Talalay (Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale), produced by Montecito and Walden Media.





