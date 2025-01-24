Joe Locke to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization – has announced its honorees for the 2025 HRC Greater New York Dinner.

Heartstopper and Agatha All Along actor Joe Locke will be honored with HRC’s Impact Award for bringing meaningful LGBTQ+ stories and voices to audiences across the world. Prolific actress Louisa Jacobson, well-known for her role in the drama series The Gilded Age, will be receiving the HRC Visibility Award recognizing her impactful work expanding LGBTQ+ representation on and off-screen. This year’s recipient of this HRC Influence Award is social media star RaeShanda Lias, who uses her platform to amplify LGBTQ+ issues in the fight for equality.

The event’s program will also host key political speakers including trailblazer and US Congressional Representative Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress in American history. The event will also include entertainment by singer/songwriter and chart topping artist David Archuleta, who is set to perform George Michael’s timeless classic, “Freedom” celebrating its 35 year anniversary. The Dinner will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

“I’m thrilled to be joined at this year’s dinner by such talented honorees who share a strong commitment to bringing LGBTQ+ visibility and storytelling to the forefront of entertainment and digital content spaces,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson. “Joe Locke, Lousia Jacobson and RaeShanda Lias unapologetically embrace their LGBTQ+ identities and show audiences that our existence, our voices and our experiences matter and must be heard and seen. The advancements they’ve made for LGBTQ+ equality and representation have been invaluable and we are pleased to recognize their profound accomplishments at this critical turning point in the history of our movement.”

“I am so honored to be recognized by the HRC in this way. It’s been a joy and a privilege to be a part of telling LGBTQ+ stories and contribute to a world where everyone, regardless of who they are or who they love, can live authentically and without fear,” said Joe Locke, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate.

Born on the Isle Of Man, Joe Locke shot to fame after his breakthrough performance in Netflix’s chart topping and Emmy Award-nominated LGBTQ+ teen drama series Heartstopper in 2022, based on Alice Oseman’s coming-of-age queer graphic novel of the same name. Locke was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards in the same year. In August 2022, Locke also made his professional theatre debut in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse, winning the ‘Best Professional Debut Award’ at the What’s On Stage Awards in 2023. In January 2024, Locke starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-nominated show Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Later that same year, Locke starred in the Disney+/Marvel’s highly anticipated WandaVision spinoff series Agatha All Along. For this role, Locke has been nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award in the ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ category.

“I’m grateful to be receiving HRC’s Visibility Award. Now is a very crucial time for people to use their power and privilege to advocate for the equality that all members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve,” said Lousia Jacobson, actress.

Louisa Jacobson stars in Julian Fellowes’ Emmy-nominated HBO series, The Gilded Age, garnering her a SAG Nomination for “Best Ensemble in a Drama Series” last year. Jacobson is also set to appear in Celine Song’s highly anticipated A24 film The Materialists. On stage, Jacobson co-conceived an adaptation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters starring her and her real-life sisters for Williamstown Theatre Festival’s reading series. She also starred in PlayCo’s production of Sarah Einspanier’s rapid-fire comedy Lunch Bunch, directed by Tara Ahmadinejad. She previously appeared in Trayf, directed by Maggie Burrows at The Geffen Playhouse. She also played “Juliet” in The Old Globe’s acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet, directed by Barry Edelstein. Jacobson recently assistant directed downtown’s buzzy off-Broadway play, Invasive Species. Jacobson is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama.

“As an LGBTQ+ person and a mom of a trans son, I know how important it is for young people to have online spaces where they can be seen and accepted,” said RaeShanda Lias, social media strategist and LGBTQ+ advocate. “In order to create a world that is safe and welcoming for everyone, we must continue to advocate for each other and fight back against attempts to remove and exclude us. This Influence Award is a recognition of how important it is to stand together as people facing oppression—and I’m honored to be working alongside HRC in this work.”

RaeShanda Lias is an entrepreneur, activist, and social media strategist with more than 3 million viewers across TikTok and Instagram. Lias has produced dozens of viral videos and worked with elected leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. In addition to social media, Lias performs as an event host and speaker, and has been nominated for the 2025 NAACP Image Award. Lias is a native of Fayette, Mississippi, an alumna of the Kentucky State University and a veteran of the United States Army.

Additional program participants include actress, activist, producer and entrepreneur Sophia Bush alongside her partner, two time World Cup champion and olympian soccer player, Ashlyn Harris. The live auction will be hosted by comedian Dana Goldberg. After-party entertainment will be provided by NYC nightclub personality, legendary drag queen and DJ Kevin Aviance.

This year’s HRC Greater New York Dinner will bring together HRC’s most active advocates, members and supporters in the greater New York area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Tickets and further information are available here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

