Joaquin Phoenix Will Star in Untitled Drama from Mike Mills

Sep. 19, 2019  
Deadline reports that Joaquin Phoenix will likely star in an upcoming drama from director Mike Mills, whose films include "20th Century Women" and "Beginners."

Phoenix has been recently lauded for his performance in upcoming "Joker" film. IThere has been Oscar buzz around his performance, and the film itself has won several prestigious awards at film festivals.

Chelsea Barnard, Lila Yacoub and Andrea Longacre-White produce the upcoming film.

Phoenix recently starred in "The Sisters Brothers," "Inherent Vice," and "Her." He has been nominated for three Academy Awards.

