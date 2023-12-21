Jo Koy to Host the Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards are airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 3 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

Jo Koy to Host the Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes announced that premier stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will kick off award season as host of the highly-anticipated 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Koy will host the show for the first time, bringing his unique charm, energy, and unpredictable humor to the three-hour broadcast.  

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in THE ROOM and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”  

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting THE GOLDEN GLOBES this year,” said Koy. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

“Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in THE ROOM at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end,” said executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

Koy is widely recognized as a leading stand-up comedian, actor and author. His uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family, and has reached audiences of all kinds and translated into sold-out arenas around the world. His recent “Funny Is Funny World Tour'' broke sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. Previously, he released five highly-rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his most recent Netflix special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum. 

Koy starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, based on his own experiences and stand-up comedy. He has also appeared in Disney’s Haunted Mansion and voiced the character Bendo in Netflix’s animated film Monkey King. He’ll next be voicing the character of The Monkey KING in the animated feature film, Tiger’s Apprentice premiering on Paramount+ February 2, 2024. Additionally, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo, in 2021 with Harper Collins Publishers to rave reviews.

The Golden Globes is the largest award show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. This year’s show boasts two newly-added awards - Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. 

Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will serve as executive-producing showrunners for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Weiss also set to direct.

Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne are also executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards, which has been viewed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter Set For NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE Photo
Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter Set For NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

The New York lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, has been announced. Ryan Seacrest and his 2024 co-host, Rita Ora, will lead festivities from New York’s Times Square, with a lineup of Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

2
Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max Photo
Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max

Carla Hall takes viewers on a global adventure to explore the unexpected roots of popular dishes within the American food culture on the original Max series Chasing Flavor. Beginning in February, follow along as Carla’s curiosity about America’s most delicious dishes from chicken pot pie to ice cream leads her to Ghana, Italy, Turkey, and more.

3
Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disneys Christmas Parade Photo
Photos: ALADDIN, Ariana DeBose & More Perform at Disney's Christmas Parade

Check out photos from Disney's Christmas Day Parade, including the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” performing “Friend Like Me,” with Michael James Scott as the Genie and Adi Roy as Aladdin. Ariana DeBose will be performing 'This Wish' from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish.”

4
Walter Murch, Kate Amend, Stephen Lovejoy To Be Honored By ACE Photo
Walter Murch, Kate Amend, Stephen Lovejoy To Be Honored By ACE

Kate Amend, ACE, and Walter Murch, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. Stephen Lovejoy, ACE will receive the ACE Heritage Award, in recognition of his unwavering commitment to advancing the image of the film editor, cultivating respect for the editing profession, and dedication to ACE.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Taraji P. Henson 'Almost Had to Walk Away' From THE COLOR PURPLE Over Low Salary; Discusses Income Inequality For Black ActressesTaraji P. Henson 'Almost Had to Walk Away' From THE COLOR PURPLE Over Low Salary; Discusses Income Inequality For Black Actresses
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024
Jo Koy to Host the Golden Globe AwardsJo Koy to Host the Golden Globe Awards

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
SHUCKED
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
MOULIN ROUGE!