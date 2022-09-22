Jimmy Fallon's TONIGHT SHOW Wins Final Weeks of Summer With Ratings Hot Streak

NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is ending the summer on a hot streak, winning the 18-49 demo from May 30 through Sept. 9. As it heads into the new fall season this week, the iconic series, in fact, won the last eight consecutive weeks of summer in the demo among live + same day viewers.

On the digital landscape, "The Tonight Show" continues to dominate. The series, handily #1 against all late-night competition in the digital space, drew nearly 2.5 billion views from June 1-Sept. 1 on the show's social and digital channels.

Over the past three months, "The Tonight Show" added an additional 5 million new followers and subscribers, growing more online than any of its late-night counterparts, and in August set a record with 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

The show's summer success was highlighted by a Demi Lovato takeover, a return on the hugely popular "Classroom Instruments" sketch with Madonna and co-hosting duties from Megan Thee Stallion.

Going into the fall and Fallon's 10th season as host, guests and musical performances will include Arctic Monkeys, Pierce Brosnan, Camila Cabello, Kid Cudi, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron, Jon Hamm, Jack Harlow, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Kroll, Ralph Macchio, Rachel Maddow, Eli Manning, Lea Michele, Modern English, Zedd & Maren Morris, Mike Myers, Tyler Perry, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Miles Teller, Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon and more.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.