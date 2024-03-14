Jimmy Fallon to Host Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony In Paris

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night on “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon confirmed he's heading to Paris to host the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Jimmy recaps the invite from Mike Tirico during the prior night's show, when he was on with Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning to reveal the trio would be hosting the Opening Ceremony.

At the end of the interview, Tirico had asked Jimmy: “Will you do the Closing Ceremony with me?”

And during last night's “Tonight Show,” Jimmy confirmed: “It's real. It's happening! I'm going to do it! I'm headed to Paris. I'm going to co-host the Olympics Closing Ceremony this summer.”

