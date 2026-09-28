Jimmy Chin Explains Why He Interviewed Simone Biles and Ridley Scott for New Book
the mountaineer and filmmaker on why human connection inspired his latest project.
Jimmy Chin stopped by TODAY to discuss his new book, "Rules to Live By: How Extraordinary Lives Define What Really Matters," which compiles ten conversations with notable figures including Simone Biles and Ridley Scott. During the appearance, the mountaineer, professional athlete, and filmmaker walked through how he selected the subjects for the book and what drove him to take on the project in the first place.
Chin explained the motivation behind the book centers on reconnecting people with the value of mentorship and personal relationships. "I want people to be reminded of how important it is to have mentors and friends, and to have human connections," he said, "especially in a time when I think people feel really disconnected from each other."
The conversations featured in the book draw on the perspectives of ten figures Chin considers legends in their respective fields, spanning athletics, film, and beyond. By pairing his own background as a mountaineer and filmmaker with insights from figures like Biles and Scott, Chin frames the project as an attempt to distill lessons on ambition, discipline, and connection from people who have reached the top of demanding professions.
Chin's appearance on TODAY centered largely on the ideas behind the book rather than a single anecdote, with the filmmaker emphasizing throughout that the throughline across all ten interviews was the recurring theme of human connection as a foundation for extraordinary achievement.
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