Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  
Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher Join GODMOTHERED on Disney Plus

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell have joined the cast of "Godmothered," an upcoming comedy at Disney Plus.

Sharon McGuire ("Bridget Jones") directs. Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack wrote the script.

The story tells of a young and unskilled fairy godmother (Bell) that ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. What she discovers is that the girl has now become a grown woman (Fisher) in need of something very different than a "prince charming."

Bell is best known for her work in "Brittany Runs a Marathon." Fisher recently starred in "Blithe Spirit."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.




