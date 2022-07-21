Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Star in THE GOOD NURSE on Netflix

Netflix has announced that The Good Nurse will begin streaming in fall 2022. The film is based on Charles Graeber's book of the same name.

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.

Eddie Redmayne was recently seen as the Emcee in Cabaret on the West End. He played Marius in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables.

Like many of this brother and sister actors from the United Kingdom, Redmayne is also a stage veteran, having originated roles in contemporary works and taken on iconic roles in classical theatre. American audiences first got a taste of his command of the stage when he costarred with Alfred Molina in the award-winning John Logan play RED for which he took home a Tony Award for Featured Actor in a Play in 2010.

Redmayne had originated the role of a young art student at the Donmar Warehouse in London where he won the coveted Olivier Award for best supporting actor. Following his triumph in RED, Redmayne tried his hand at Shakespeare, appearing as in the title role of RICHARD II on the London Stage.

Other stages appearances include his debut as a youngster in the Sam Mendes directed revival of OLIVER!. In 2002, he was a memorable Viola in an all-male TWELFTH NIGHT at The Globe Theatre. Two years later, his performance in Edward Albee's THE GOAT OR WHO IS SYLVIA? earned Redmayne the Evening Standard Outstanding Newcomer Award.

Jessica Chastain recently won an Oscar for her performance in the Eyes of Tammy Faye. After graduating from Julliard's drama school in 2003, Chastain has received major accolades for her roles in films like Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus, John Madden's The Debt, John Hillcoat's Lawless, Jeff Nichols' Take Shelter, Terrence Malick's The Tree Of Life And Tate Taylor's The Help, for which she received her first nomination for an Academy Award.



She also be seen in Katherine Bigelow's Academy Award nominated film, ZERO DARK THIRTY, for which she won Best Actress at the National Board of Review, the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama and was nominated for Best Actress at THE ACADEMY AWARDS and Molly's Game, a role which earned her a second Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards.