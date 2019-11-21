Jesse Plemons Has Joined THE POWER OF THE DOG

Variety reports that actor Jesse Plemons will replace Paul Dano in "The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch and fiancee Kirsten Dunst.

Dano dropped out of filming due to conflicts filming "The Batman."

The film follows two wealthy brothers who are polar opposites. Plemons plays a man who is fastidious and gentle, while his brother, played by Cumberbatch, is brilliant and cruel.

They are joint owners of the biggest ranch in the Montana valley. When Plemons' character secretly marries a local widow (Dunst), Cumberbatch wages a sadistic, relentless war to destroy her by using her son.

The film is based on the novel of the same name.

Plemons recently starred in "The Irishman" and "El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie." He's also known for roles on "Fargo" and "Friday Night Lights," along with "Breaking Bad" the series.

Read the original story on Variety.





