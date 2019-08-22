Jennifer Saunders Joins Michael Sheen as Team Captain on Sky's THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MOVIES

Jennifer Saunders will put her film knowledge to the ultimate test as she takes on the role of team captain in the second series of Sky original panel show, There's Something About Movies. She'll join fellow team captain Michael Sheen and host Alan Carr while comedian and friend of the show Tom Allen will be a regular member of Jennifer's team.

The new series, produced by CPL Productions - the creators of BAFTA-winning Sky original A League of Their Own - is filming throughout September and will air on Sky One and NOW TV this autum.

With guests last series including Rafe Spall, Lily Collins, Rupert Everett, Jason Isaacs and Miranda Richardson to name but a few, the new series sees more of Hollywood's biggest names put to the test on the industry that created them.

Jennifer Saunders commented: "Having been a guest on the show last series I feel sure that I am the perfect person to go up against Michael Sheen as a team captain in There's Something About Movies. With my huge knowledge of films and laser sharp brain I'm up for any challenge they can throw at me and my team of famous faces. Bring it on!"

Michael Sheen, said: "I am of course a huge fan of Jennifer and we had such a great time with her as a guest on the first season. Absolutely thrilled that she will now be my rival team captain. Really looking forward to it."

Alan Carr, added: "Beyond thrilled to have Jennifer Saunders joining the 'There's Something About Movies' team. Not only is she comedy royalty but her iconic French and Saunders film parodies make her the perfect team captain when it comes to the movies and taking the mick out of them."

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Sky's Head of Entertainment , said: "Jennifer Saunders is an actual national treasure. Her film spoofs are about as funny as it's possible to get. Having her as a team captain on There's Something About Movies is like all our Oscars have come at once."

There's Something About Movies is produced by CPL Productions for Sky. The second series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland and Phil Edgar-Jones, Head of Sky Entertainment. The commissioning editor for Sky is Barbara Lee and the executive producers for CPL are David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux.

There's Something About Movies adds to Sky's strong slate of original entertainment shows on Sky One, attracting some of the biggest names in the industry alongside the incredibly popular Alan Carr.

It is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to more than double its investment in original content, including the creation of Sky Studios. Forthcoming Sky originals include Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays; Brassic with Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun; and Hit Men, Mel and Sue's first scripted comedy series.

2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards, including A League Of Their Own winning Comedy Entertainment Programme.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sky





