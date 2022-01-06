Jennifer Nettles, Rosario Dawson & More Return With the GO-BIG SHOW Tonight

Even when every act is next-level WILD in the extreme competition series, "Go-Big Show," it's difficult to choose favorites, there is always one that stands out most bombastically. TBS is introducing the inaugural Big Fan Favorite award, allowing fans deeper access into the world of Go-Big, where they can join judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer in choosing their very own #1 top favorite act.

Viewers will be prompted weekly to vote by posting on Twitter using contestant hashtags to decide their weekly faves. Voting will close the day before the next episode, and each week's winner will advance bracket-style.. Winning acts from each week will then go head-to-head in subsequent rounds, to ultimately choose one champion. The Big Fan Favorite award winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000.

Learn more about the Big Fan Favorite award here, launching tonight at 9pm ET.

"Go-Big Show" showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. With some of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country, the second season spotlights everything from underwater escape artists, bull jumpers and incredible feats of strength to trick riders and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale's ultimate $100,000 prize or go home.

"Go-Big Show" is produced by Propagate and Boat Rocker's MATADOR Content. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of MATADOR Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Gregory Lipstone for Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer and Rosario Dawson.

Watch a preview here: