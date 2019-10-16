Jennifer Aniston to Receive 'People's Icon' Honor at E! People's Choice Awards

E! announced today that celebrated multi-award winning actor and producer Jennifer Aniston will receive "The People's Icon of 2019" award at the "E! People's Choice Awards." Aniston will be honored for her fan favorite performances in movies and television, including 2019's Netflix hit "Murder Mystery," for which she is also nominated in the Female Movie Star of 2019 category. The "E! People's Choice Awards" will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 10 from 9:00-11:00pm ET/PT.

"Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time," said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital. "For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we're honoring Jennifer Aniston with 'The People's Icon of 2019.'"

Aniston seamlessly transitioned from her girl next door, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning role as "Rachel Green" in "Friends," to an internationally recognized film powerhouse having starred in comedic pictures such as "Bruce Almighty," "Horrible Bosses," and "We're the Millers," to dynamic hard-hitting dramas like her Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated performance in "Cake." This fall, Aniston returns to television in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

The "E! People's Choice Awards" will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 10 starting at 9p ET/PT, with "E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS 2019" kicking off at 7p ET/PT.

"Live From The Red Carpet: The E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS 2019" and the "E! People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

