Jason Stuart has nabbed the title role in Hongyu "Neo" Li's sophomore film Hank. Li approached Stuart with the part of Hank after watching his performances in the Sundance hits Tangerine as "Joey the doorman", the comedy made on iPhone and the historical drama, The Birth of a Nation - the latter Stuart's breakthrough performance as a southern plantation owner.

In the film, Hank (Stuart) and his husband, Tommy, try to salvage a nearly two-decades-old marriage by opening their relationship. Hank, is devastated and what that means to them as individuals and as a couple. Stuart give a subtle nuanced performance as a sweet quiet man who's life revolves around his husband (Jay Disney). The film and Stuart has received rave reviews and several award nominations and wins.

Currently he is the co-star, co-writer and co-producer of the Amazon comedy Smothered along with Mitch Hara. The lol series tells the tale of a longtime hateful gay Jewish couple who cannot stand each other... BUT can't afford to get divorced. He also just completed an episode of Goliath starring Billy Bob Thornton opposite J.K. Simmons on Amazon. And now is featured in the thriller Immortal opposite Samm Levine, starring Dylan Baker, Tony Todd and Robin Barlett. As "Joe", a private detective who deals with spy equipment, available now on demand. Next up, he plays a Polish immigrant IN THE DARK comedy Tribes starring & produced by Jake Hunter that had its premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, now going to Cann and is being considered for an Oscar nomination. From filmmaker Nino Aldi and producer Patricia Chica also starring Adam Waheed and DeStorm Power.

Lastly, His autobiography Shut Up, I'm Talking ! Has been getting great reviews on Amazon from CCB Publishing. It's the funny, poignant story of a gay Jewish boy whose life changed after seeing Funny Girl at a second-run movie theatre in Hollywood. "I thought to myself, I'm in love with Omar Sharif - who am I left to be but Barbra Streisand! And I'm a guy... Oy!" It's about surviving a crazy family who survived the Holocaust and clearing up the wreckage of one's past while learning how to become a man.

So with all said... When you break the ground do you get to walk on it? Is exactly what this profile out actor has always been talking about for the last few years. After years of steady work in film & television and on stage, with over 250 credits on his IMDB page, actor and comedian Jason Stuart has achieved a pinnacle of success. "For the last few years, people have started to approach me and say 'you're that guy,'" he explains with his characteristic gravelly laugh.

Now is his time.

