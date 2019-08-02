Jared Leto in Talks Play a Serial Killer in LITTLE THINGS

Deadline confirmed Jared Leto is in talks to join the cast of "Little Things," currently consisting of Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Washington is on board to play a burned-out sheriff who teams up with Malek, a detective in a nearby county in California, and together they try to catch a serial killer, Leto's possible role.

"Deke's nose for the 'little things' (hence the title of the movie) proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. All the while, Deke wrestles with a dark secret from his past," Patrick Hipes writes for Deadline.

Mark Johnson is producing the cop thriller and is hopes to begin production next month.





