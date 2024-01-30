Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring

NBC's “Weakest Link” returns Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC's “Weakest Link” returns Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series will air next day on Peacock. 

The games begin with a “Days of our Lives” special featuring cast members Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, Galen Gering, Tina Huang, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf and Zach Tinker competing to earn money for charity. 

ABOUT ‘WEAKEST LINK' 

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns answering general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers.

Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over from the bottom of the money ladder. The top prize increases with each round but contestants must first vote to eliminate the fellow competitor they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain.

The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as the host declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”  

Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves in the same role and is showrunner. Jane Lynch also executive produces with Aaron Solomon.  

“Weakest Link” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Ryan O'Dowd serves as executive producer for BBC Studios. The iconic “Weakest Link” format distributed by BBC Studios has been produced in more than 45 territories around the world over the past two decades. 

Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC



