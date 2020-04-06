James Taylor Will Serve As The Mega Mentor on Season 18 of  THE VOICE

Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning music icon James Taylor will serve as the Mega Mentor on Season 18 of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice."

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton play telephone to reveal the Mega Mentor - watch below!

As "The Voice" Mega Mentor, Taylor will join the coaches to mentor the artists remaining from the Battle Rounds and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing Monday, April 13 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).

During the Knockout Rounds, the artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will each select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance. Each coach will have one steal in the Knockouts.

In a new twist for the show this season, the four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will not automatically advance in the competition. Instead, those artists will compete in the first Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and Mega Mentor James Taylor in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout. However, the winner will ultimately be chosen by America. At the top of the final Knockouts episode, voting will open for America to choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances. Then, at the beginning of the first Live Show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the Live Shows with their original team.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. In 2015, Taylor released "Before This World," the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career.

Taylor has won multiple Grammy Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and 2006 the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year. Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012. In 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor and 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts.

His new album, "American Standard," is now available in stores and on digital and streaming platforms. Produced by Dave O'Donnell, John Pizzarelli and Taylor, "American Standard" reimagines some of the 20th century's most beloved songs and making them Taylor's own.

Also available now in the U.S. and Canada is Taylor's first-ever Audible Original memoir titled "Break Shot: My First 21 Years," which was produced by MTV/VH1 veteran Bill Flanagan. Taylor takes listeners through the triumphs and traumas of his childhood and difficult family life. "Break Shot" illuminates the deep connection he has with the songs on his new album.

"The Voice" is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.





