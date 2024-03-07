Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Boxing Match to Be Broadcast on Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have set their first-ever partnership in a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's DALLAS Cowboys.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson marks Jake Paul's most-anticipated fight to date and his second fight of 2024 following back-to-back sensational knockouts against professional boxers and Golden Glove winners Ryan Bourland this past Saturday, March 2 and Andre August in December 2023. Paul has shown tremendous growth as a boxer on his path to becoming a world champion, but now will take on one of the best and most dangerous boxers of all time in Mike Tyson.

“It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” said Jake Paul.

“Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Mike Tyson, the legendary former undisputed world heavyweight champion, is one of the biggest stars the sport of boxing has ever seen. The “Baddest Man on the Planet” is recognized as one of the greatest fighters of all time, ESPN's #1 hardest hitter in heavyweight history, and the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years old. His explosive power and ferocious fighting style led to a staggering run of 37 consecutive victories, with 33 of those wins coming by knockout.

“I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T STADIUM IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS,” said Mike Tyson. “He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a FULL CIRCLE moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Since establishing MVP in 2021, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul have disrupted combat sports, producing some of the world's biggest events, MAKING HISTORY in women's boxing and giving a new platform to young fighters. Partnering with Netflix to bring Paul vs Tyson to audiences worldwide is a strategic decision to ensure this once in a lifetime event that connects six generations of sports fans is distributed globally to hundreds of millions of fans.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once in a lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” said Nakisa Bidarian, founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. Thank you to Netflix for their vision and trust in MVP to put on this historic event.”

Netflix is the premier home for great sports entertainment with hits like Untold that featured Jake Paul the Problem Child episode last year, along with Formula 1: Drive To Survive, Full Swing, NASCAR: Full Speed, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team and Six Nations: Full Contact. And beginning in 2025, Netflix will become the new home of WWE Raw. Paul vs. Tyson will be Netflix's third live sports event, following The Netflix Cup and The Netflix Slam.

"Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can't wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix."

Additional information, including the co-main event and undercards, will be announced at a later date. For the opportunity to sign up for presale tickets, click here.

About Jake Paul

Jake Paul has shown tremendous growth as a boxer on his path to becoming a world champion. Since turning pro in 2020, Paul has collected multiple accolades for his commitment to the sport of boxing, including ESPNRingside's 2021 Knockout of the Year, Sports Illustrated's 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year, ESPNRingside's 2022 Viral Moment of the Year, and was the cover of Sports Illustrated's “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” issue, awarded specifically for his groundbreaking work to revolutionize the sport through equitable pay, providing a platform for young fighters, and his support of female boxers. Paul also recently announced a partnership with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, continuing his mission to elevate the sport and its future champions. In November 2020, Paul faced Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card.

Paul also continued his record-breaking streak in his latest fight, MVP's Serrano vs. Meinke feat. Paul vs. Bourland by achieving the highest boxing gate in Puerto Rico history. Previously, Paul vs. August in December 2023 was the highest recorded gate for a boxing event in Orlando's history, and broke the record for highest average ticket price, matching the average ticket price of Paul's fight vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in DALLAS in August 2023.

About Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson's legacy is undisputed. As the former undisputed heavyweight champion and one of the most feared boxers in the ring, Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight titles and the first heavyweight boxer to hold the titles simultaneously, earning him nicknames as "Iron" Mike, Kid Dynamite, and The Baddest Man on the Planet.

In 2011, Tyson was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, and in 2013 he was inaugurated into the Las Vegas Hall of Fame. Tyson returned to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition fight in November 2020 at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. The boxing match was the 8th highest viewed on pay-per-view in history.

Tyson's enduring mass appeal garnered multiple successful entrepreneurial, film, and TV ventures, including The Hangover, The Hangover 2, Vendetta, and Asphalt City, Bollywood hit Liger, as well as documentary projects and his critically acclaimed one-man Broadway show Mike Tyson: UNDISPUTED TRUTH. Tyson launched his premier cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, in 2021, runs merchandise company the Mike Tyson Collection and boxing apparel and equipment company Tyson Pro, and recently announced his latest venture, testosterone treatment protocol Iron Remedy.

Tyson also hosts the HotBoxin' podcast, launched in 2018, talking with some of the world's greatest sports legends, actors, and more. HotBoxin' has garnered over 40 million listeners, while Tyson's expansive digital footprint reaches over 400 million people and notably accumulated over 1.4 billion impressions on social media in 2019. Tyson's memoir Undisputed Truth, written with Larry Sloman, is a NYT best seller.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions was founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021. With the mission to provide more creative control to fighters, MVP works to identify, grow, and maximize return for its own events and talent partners. Since inception MVP has consistently produced the biggest combat sports pay-per-view events. One year into its inception, MVP was nominated as one of the prestigious Sports Breakthroughs of the Year in 2022 by Sports Business Journal.

The company signed one of the most decorated Hispanic athletes of all time, Amanda Serrano in its first year. Serrano and MVP made history in April of 2022 when Serrano went head to head with KATIE Taylor, marking the first female fight to headline at Madison Square Garden, recently earning a nomination for Event of The Year by Sports Business Journal. Co-founder Nakisa Bidarian was an executive producer of the historic Triller Presents Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr., which is the 8th most bought pay-per-view event in history.

About AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is the largest, most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world. Designed by HKS and built by Manhattan Construction, the $1.2 billion stadium features two monumental arches, the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, an expansive retractable roof and the largest retractable end zone doors in the world. Features of the stadium include seating for 80,000 and expandability for up to 100,000, over 300 luxury suites, club seating on multiple levels and the DALLAS Cowboys Pro Shop, open to the public year-round.

Outside the stadium, the Miller Lite House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-footage for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. The stadium is also home to a world-class collection of contemporary art, made up of over 92 works of art by 62 established and emerging artists displayed on the walls and in the grand public spaces of the venue.

In addition to being the home of the DALLAS Cowboys since opening in 2009, the stadium has hosted SUPER BOWL XLV, the 2010 NBA All Star Game, the annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four, the 2015 inaugural COLLEGE FOOTBALL Playoff Championship Game, the 2015 50th Anniversary ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS show and WrestleMania 32 & 38. The venue has also played host to high school and college football, concerts, championship fights, international soccer matches and other special events. For more information, go to attstadium.com.