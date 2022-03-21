Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello & More Join SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Lineup

Jerrod Carmichael will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on April 2. Carmichael's new special, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," debuts April 1 on HBO.

Gunna will perform for the first time as "SNL" musical guest. The Grammy Award-nominated artist's latest album, "DS4Ever," debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Jake Gyllenhaal will host "SNL" for the second time on April 9. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in "Ambulance," coming to theaters April 8.

Camila Cabello will make her second appearance as "SNL" musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist's highly anticipated new album, "Familia," will be released April 8.

Lizzo will pull double duty when she takes the stage for her "SNL" hosting debut and second musical guest appearance on April 16. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos