Jai Rodriguez and Loni Love Announced as Hosts for Daytime EMMY Awards Ceremonies

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced that Jai Rodriguez, producer and actor from the Emmy® Award-winning show, "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," will host the Daytime Emmy® Awards ceremony honoring Digital Dramas, live-streaming Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

The National Academy also announced that Loni Love, co-host of the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning program, "The Real," will host the Daytime Emmy® Awards ceremony for Children's, Lifestyle & Animation programming, live-streaming Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

"The far-reaching consequences of the global pandemic have challenged our industry and our community in ways never before imagined," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. "These unprecedented circumstances demanded new and exciting ways to recognize the great talents creating Daytime television. Building on the success of our Daytime Emmys telecast on CBS, we continue to applaud and acknowledge the contributions of our diverse field of incredible nominees."

NATAS also announced today that the 41st Sports Emmy® Awards will live-stream on Tuesday, August 11th, at 8 p.m. EDT.

The 41st News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will stream in mid-to-late September, followed by the 71st Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in mid-to-late October.

Two dedicated specials will also debut in the fall of 2020: one recognizing Lifetime Achievement honorees in Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary and Technology & Engineering programming, and the other recognizing Spanish-Language nominees across the genres.

All events will be viewable on desktop, mobile, and smart TV platforms via TheEmmys.tv.

