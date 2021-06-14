Jackie Hoffman & Allison Guinn Join THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Broadway stars Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn have joined the formidable cast of Amy Sherman Palladino's Emmy-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for its upcoming fourth season.

Their characters are currently unknown, but they'll each be appearing in recurring roles, according to Deadline.

Milo Ventimiglia was also recently announced as a new season four cast member on the series, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron make up the leading cast.

Best known for her Emmy nominated role of 'Mamacita' from FX's "Feud: Betty and Joan," Jackie Hoffman was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of "Fiddler on the Roof" Off-Broadway. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series "The Politician," and TruTV's "At Home With Amy Sedaris." On Broadway, Hoffman has co-starred in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "On The Town," "The Addams Family," "Xanadu" and "Hairspray," for which she won a Theatre World Award.

Allison Guinn appeared on Broadway in "Hair" and "On The Town." Her off-Broadway and touring credits also include a national tour of "Les Miserables."