Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio to Reunite For New KARATE KID Movie

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are reuniting for a new "The Karate Kid" movie.

While plot details are under wraps, Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso and Chan will return as Mr. Han. The film will premiere in theaters on December 13, 2024.

Originally hitting theaters in 1984, "The Karate Kid" received critical acclaim as a heart-stopping yet endearing underdog story following the friendship of high schooler Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his apartment maintenance man turned martial arts trainer Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), as Daniel prepares to take on arch-rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Through Miyagi's teaching, Daniel learns important life lessons, overcomes adversity and ultimately faces his opponent in an epic match.

An instant commercial success, the film spawned a franchise of memorabilia, three sequels, a television series, and a 2010 remake featuring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.