Jack White Will Replace Morgan Wallen as SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Musical Guest

"Saturday Night Live" returns Oct. 10 with host Bill Burr and musical guest Jack White.

White will make his third solo appearance as musical guest and fourth overall. "The White Stripes Greatest Hits" collection will be released Dec. 4.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

