JOKER Set to Break Worldwide Box Office Record For R-Rated Film

According to Deadline, Joker is on its way to breaking the worldwide box office record for an R-rated film. It is currently expected to make $900M in global ticket sales.

In its third weekend, the film made $107M worldwide sending its overall total to $737.5M. It just needs to beat Deadpool's total of $783M before it breaks the global-grossing record for a R-rated U.S. release.

Deadpool 2 brought in a global $785M, but it also includes $47M from its PG-13 holiday cut.

Read more on Deadline.

Director Todd Phillips "Joker" centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night...but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a CHAIN REACTION of escalating events in this gritty character study.

The film stars Phoenix alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge and Josh Pais. Joker was released in theaters nationwide October 4, 2019.





