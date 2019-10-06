JOKER Reaches Record-Breaking $234M Worldwide in Opening Weekend

Joker has officially grossed a record-breaking $234M worldwide in its first weekend, according to Deadline. $140.5M of that was made at the international box office across 73 markets. The film broke the October record, previously held by last year's Venom.

Joker is the biggest Warner Brothers opening weekend of the year in 39 markets including UK, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, UAE, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. It is WB's best October launch ever in 21 markets including Spain, UAE, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. It's also DC's best in six markets including Holland, Italy, Japan, Korea and Chile.

Director Todd Phillips' "Joker" centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night...but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a CHAIN REACTION of escalating events in this gritty character study.

The film stars Phoenix alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge and Josh Pais. Joker was released in theaters nationwide October 4, 2019.





