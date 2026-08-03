JOEY ALEXANDER to Play Jazz Forum Fri & Sat; AKILI BRADLEY Sun
The Grammy-nominated pianist performs at Tarrytown's Jazz Forum, with trumpeter Akili Bradley closing out the weekend.
Jazz Forum in Tarrytown, New York, is set to welcome pianist Joey Alexander for back-to-back performances this weekend, followed by a Sunday show from trumpeter and composer Akili Bradley. Alexander, a three-time Grammy nominee and Steinway Artist, first drew national attention as a 10-year-old performing at a black-tie jazz gala at Lincoln Center, according to the venue. Bradley, known for blending jazz with other influences, is scheduled to close out the weekend lineup.
Note: Starting August 1, Friday and Saturday showtimes are 7 & 9 PM.
Jazz Forum is located at 1 Dixon Lane, Tarrytown, NY. For tickets and more information, visit Jazz Forum Arts.