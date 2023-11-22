JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Marks 7 Straight Weeks as No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show in Key Demo of Adults 18-49

During the week of Nov. 13, 2023, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tied as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.17 rating), marking its 7th straight week at No. 1 and ranking No. 1 every week since the show returned with new episodes on Oct. 2.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” grew week to week by 13% in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.17 rating vs. 0.15 rating).

“Kimmel” improved over the comparable week last season for the 6th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+1% - 1.48 million vs. 1.46 million).

Through its first 7 weeks of the season (10/2-11/19/23), ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” stands as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.18 rating), topping NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 10% (0.17 rating) and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 27% (0.14 rating).

“Kimmel” is improving over the comparable weeks last season (9/19-11/13/22) by 11% in Total Viewers (1.58 million vs. 1.43 million) to average its most-watched start to the season in 3 years – since 2020.

Photo: Disney/Randy Holmes*