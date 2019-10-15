JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Is Heading Back to Brooklyn

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns to Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows starting MONDAY, OCT. 21. Guests for the week include Eddie Murphy, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, Senator Bernie Sanders, Ellie Kemper and John Krasinski, with musical performances from Alicia Keys, David Byrne, The National, Paul Shaffer, The Sugarhill Gang and more.

The show will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the fifth time that Kimmel and his show have traveled to Brooklyn and broadcast from BAM.

Previous guests of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Brooklyn have included Adam Sandler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eminem, Cardi B, Wu-Tang Clan, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Jay Z and more.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios.





