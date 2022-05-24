JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Announces 'NBA Finals Game Night' Episodes

Returning for the 15th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC will present "Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA FINALS Game Night," airing each night in primetime beginning with Game 1 on Thursday, June 2.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA FINALS Game Night" primetime specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"'s signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests, including Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Martin Lawrence and Samuel L. Jackson with special surprise appearances as well.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA FINALS Game Night" primetime specials air 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT and following the NBA FINALS on the West Coast on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy® Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Currently in its 20th season, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.

Photo: ABC/Jeff Lipsky