JIMMY CARR: NATURAL BORN KILLER Coming to Netflix in April

Jimmy Carr returns to Netflix with his latest stand up special Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer on April 16.

“1.2m people in 45 countries around the world saw the tour. Now you can see the special.”

“Natural Born Killer” is the first special Jimmy has directed - with lighting design changes to reflect different sections of the show & fancy tracking shots & editing that rhythmically match the material - it's a game changer.

Carr's new set is his fourth Netflix special, following His Dark Material (2021), The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2019) and Funny Business (2016).

Carr will appear at Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the epic comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles from May 1-12 with 400+ Artists, 400+ Shows, at 35+ Venues. Carr's show will be on May 7 at the United Theater.

