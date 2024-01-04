JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION to Return in February on MTV

The #1 cable series on Thursday nights, MTV’s JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation will return for its epic seventh season on Thursday, February 8th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with THE MAYOR of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights.

This season of JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre serve as Executive Producers for MTV.

Watch the promo here: