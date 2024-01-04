JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION to Return in February on MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for its epic seventh season on Thursday, February 8th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The #1 cable series on Thursday nights, MTV’s JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation will return for its epic seventh season on Thursday, February 8th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with THE MAYOR of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights.

This season of JERSEY SHORE Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre serve as Executive Producers for MTV. 

Watch the promo here:



1
Tania Watson, Corina Bradley & More Join HOTEL COCAINE on MGM+ Photo
Tania Watson, Corina Bradley & More Join HOTEL COCAINE on MGM+

MGM+ announces start of production and additional casting for 1970s crime thriller 'Hotel Cocaine'. New cast members join previously announced stars Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, and Yul Vazquez.

2
Video: Showtime Unveils THE WOMAN IN THE WALL Series Trailer Photo
Video: Showtime Unveils THE WOMAN IN THE WALL Series Trailer

SHOWTIME unveiled the official trailer and key art for THE WOMAN IN THE WALL, the six-episode thriller starring and executive produced by BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winner Ruth Wilson (THE AFFAIR, His Dark Materials) and co-starring BAFTA Award nominee Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders). 

3
Hollywood Creative Alliance to Honor Willem Dafoe Photo
Hollywood Creative Alliance to Honor Willem Dafoe

The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced they will be honoring Willem Dafoe with the Excellence in Artistry Award, celebrating his 2023 performances such as Nemo from “Inside,” Saltzburg Keitel from “Asteroid City,” the voice of Noble Pelican from “The Boy and The Heron,” and Dr. Godwin Baxter from “Poor Things.”

4
New Eric André Comedy Special to Premiere on Adult Swim With Billy Porter Photo
New Eric André Comedy Special to Premiere on Adult Swim With Billy Porter

Featuring André's lo-fi brand of late-night entertainment and punk rock comedy, his performance at Terminal 5 in New York City was filmed for the half-hour special, and includes guest appearances from Emmy and Tony winning actor Billy Porter alongside fan-favorite characters The Grim Reaper and The Fridge Keeper.

Video: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS TrailerVideo: Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist RevealedMEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere DateWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
Video: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & MoreVideo: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & More

