JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION Returns on Thursday, February 27th

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will return for the continuation of season three on Thursday, February 27th at 8PM ET/PT. The all-new episodes take the group across the country - New Jersey, New Orleans and Las Vegas - for surprises, tears and even more outrageous moments, which all lead up to a wildly memorable trip down the aisle for one of the cast members.

After a tumultuous year, Mike 'The Situation' rejoins the group after his long-awaited release from prison, and the roommates finally feel whole again and ready for a fresh start. While Nicole and Deena continue to live their best 'mommy' lives, Jenni embraces her newly single life and Vinny is happily eating carbs again. Meanwhile, Ronnie's quest for inner peace is always foiled because of his on-again/off-again relationship, DJ Pauly D is touring the country conquering the DJ world, and Angelina is gearing up to say 'I do!'

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" features housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino."Jersey Shore," which first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as "Floribama Shore," "Geordie Shore" (UK), "Gandia Shore" (Spain), "Warsaw Shore" (Poland), "Acapulco Shore" (Mexico) and "Super Shore."

Leading up to the premiere, MTV will air an all-day marathon of the previous "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" season three episodes on Thursday, February 27th.

495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer for "Jersey Shore." Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as executive producers for MTV.

Watch a preview here:





