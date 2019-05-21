JERRY GARCIA: IT'S NOT MY WEEKEND Debuts June 14 on HBO Latino

Get ready to LOL this Father's Day! Join rising comedian and single father Jerry Garcia in all-new English language stand-up comedy special Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend, premiering Friday, June 14th at 9:30pm ET/PT on HBO Latino®, and simultaneously across all of the channel's platforms including HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand® and partners' streaming platforms.



This half-hour stand-up special from energetic funny-man Jerry Garcia brings us into his world as a rising Latino comic and a single father of three. Recorded in front of a live audience, Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend reveals the California-raised comedian's ability to make fun of himself, his parenting style, and his efforts in dating. He tries to convince the audience that he is the best father he can be while spending the least amount of energy in doing so. Garcia makes the case for stepdads and dramedies, and takes aim at school grading systems. His views on life, relationships, his modest upbringing and everyday struggles captivate the audience, as do the punchlines he delivers with charisma and charm.

Comedy fans can also catch up on Entre Nos: Part 1-4, Entre Nos: A Stand-Up Comedy Special, Entre Nos: Spot On, and Orlando Leyba: Adorable available now on all HBO platforms.





Related Articles View More TV Stories