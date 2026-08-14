JAZZ IN THE VALLEY to Bring Lisa Fischer, Javon Jackson to Waryas Park

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JAZZ IN THE VALLEY will bring a lineup of musicians to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, New York, this weekend, with performances scheduled from Lisa Fischer, Sharp Radway, Chief Baba Neil Clarke, Alex Blake, Zaccai Curtis, Javon Jackson and Luques Curtis. Gates are set to open at 11 a.m., with music beginning at noon at the riverfront park located at 1 Main St.

Event Details

Waryas Park, 1 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Gates open at 11 AM / Music begins at noon

No glass bottles, pets or alcohol permitted

Early Bird Tickets: $50 (Until Aug. 1)

General Admission: $60 / At the gate: $70

Students: $20 (Only at the gate, with valid ID)

Chair seating is available under the Main Stage Tent

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket for lawn seating

Tickets are available at https://jazzinthevalleyny.ticketspice.com/jazz-in-the-valley-2026

For Group Rates call: 845.943.2900

Getting There

Car: 90 min from NYC

Train: Metro North Railroad has regularly scheduled service from Grand Central Terminal to Poughkeepsie. Festival site is across the street from Poughkeepsie Metro North Station

Tickets for the outdoor festival are available in advance and at the gate, with student pricing offered on-site with valid identification. Waryas Park sits across the street from the Poughkeepsie Metro-North station, providing a direct train option for attendees traveling from New York City.

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