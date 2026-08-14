JAZZ IN THE VALLEY to Bring Lisa Fischer, Javon Jackson to Waryas Park
Alex Blake, Zaccai Curtis and Luques Curtis join the lineup at the riverfront Poughkeepsie park.
JAZZ IN THE VALLEY will bring a lineup of musicians to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie, New York, this weekend, with performances scheduled from Lisa Fischer, Sharp Radway, Chief Baba Neil Clarke, Alex Blake, Zaccai Curtis, Javon Jackson and Luques Curtis. Gates are set to open at 11 a.m., with music beginning at noon at the riverfront park located at 1 Main St.
Event Details
Waryas Park, 1 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Gates open at 11 AM / Music begins at noon
No glass bottles, pets or alcohol permitted
Early Bird Tickets: $50 (Until Aug. 1)
General Admission: $60 / At the gate: $70
Students: $20 (Only at the gate, with valid ID)
Chair seating is available under the Main Stage Tent
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket for lawn seating
Tickets are available at https://jazzinthevalleyny.ticketspice.com/jazz-in-the-valley-2026
For Group Rates call: 845.943.2900
Getting There
Car: 90 min from NYC
Train: Metro North Railroad has regularly scheduled service from Grand Central Terminal to Poughkeepsie. Festival site is across the street from Poughkeepsie Metro North Station
Tickets for the outdoor festival are available in advance and at the gate, with student pricing offered on-site with valid identification. Waryas Park sits across the street from the Poughkeepsie Metro-North station, providing a direct train option for attendees traveling from New York City.